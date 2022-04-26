Top corner, WR to go in first round

We made it.

The NFL draft arrives Thursday and the anticipation over what the Jets will do is high. The Jets have been building toward this draft for two years, trading away players to gain picks. Now, general manager Joe Douglas will be in the spotlight as he turns picks into players.

This draft is the most unpredictable in years. The Jets could go in many different directions.

We used the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator to help us out, and here is what we came up with for the Jets’ 2022 draft:

Previous picks: Gardner; Edge Travon Walker, Georgia; OT Ickey Ekwonu, N.C. State

I have gone back and forth on whether the Jets would take a cornerback this early. Head coach Robert Saleh’s system is predicated on getting to the quarterback more than on coverage. But here is why I think Gardner is realistic for the Jets: He is the safest pick.

What is the knock on Gardner? It is hard to find one. Other prospects in this draft all have a “yeah, but” after the praise. Ekwonu is the only other prospect I would say is as clean as Gardner. But I think the Jets would take a cornerback over a tackle here. It is a bigger need.

In this simulation, the first three picks were all pass rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux. I know the Jets would love an edge rusher, but if it is the No. 4 edge rusher versus the No. 1 corner, that is an easy choice for me.

Joe Douglas says, “Give me the Sauce.”

Round 1, No. 10 overall: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Previous picks: Edge George Karlaftis, Purdue; Wilson; Edge Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

After going cornerback at No. 4, I think this is a decision between the best wide receiver and the best edge rusher left. In this simulation, none came off the board between picks 5 and 9. That would make this a choice between Wilson and Johnson. The Jets like Johnson, but I think they can find an edge rusher in the second round. Wilson is the best receiver in the draft and would give Zach Wilson a new No. 1 target.

Ahmad Gardner and Garrett Wilson Getty Images; USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, No. 35 overall: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Previous picks: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan; DL Travis Jones, Connecticut; WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

The Jets grab a pass rusher who would have gone much earlier in this draft if he had not torn his Achilles tendon during Michigan’s Pro Day in March. He wouldn’t be able to do much for the Jets in 2022, but could prove to be a steal for them in future years.

Round 2, No. 38 overall: S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Previous picks: LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin; CB Kyler Gordon, Washington; LB Quay Walker, Georgia

Pitre is a high-character guy who played the “Star” position at Baylor. There are questions about whether he can be a true safety in the NFL, but Saleh can coach him up.

Round 3, No. 69 overall: LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Previous picks: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State; LB Troy Anderson, Montana State; C Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

Asamoah is not the biggest linebacker (6-foot, 226 pounds), but he can fly around the field. The Jets need to add someone at the position to develop next to C.J. Mosley.

Brian Asamoah AP

Round 4, No. 111 overall: C Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Previous picks: C Dohnovan West, Arizona State; C Zach Tom, Wake Forest; RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU

I’ve gone through a few centers with this pick in the mocks. The Jets don’t need a starting center, but should try to find a future starter.

Round 4, No. 117 overall: OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

Previous picks: DL Matthew Butler, Tennessee; RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame; S Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

The Jets seem set on the starting offensive line, but need to find depth in this draft.

Round 5, No. 146 overall: RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU

Previous picks: HB ZaQuandre White, South Carolina; CB Cordale Flott, LSU; DL Noah Elliss, Idaho

The 49ers’ model is to keep adding running backs. The Jets do that here.

Round 5, No. 163 overall: DT Thomas Booker, Stanford

Previous picks: S Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio); OT Chris Paul, Tulsa; CB Cordale Flott, LSU

The Jets lost Folorunso Fatukasi in free agency. They need to add develop some new blood on the interior of the defensive line.