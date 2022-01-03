Tony Romo uses ‘Paw Patrol’ to describe Ja’Marr Chase touchdown

Tony Romo dropped a “Paw Patrol” reference when Ja’Marr Chase caught his first TD on Sunday. Getty Images for Kilburn Live

Tony Romo, like most parents of young kids, has had wide exposure to “Paw Patrol.”

After star rookie Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase torched the Kansas City Chiefs for a 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter on Sunday, the CBS Sports analyst noted that “Chase is on the case!”

Chase would stay on the Chiefs’ case.

He ultimately caught 11 balls for a whopping 266 yards and three touchdowns. It was a consequential performance, as the Bengals won the game 34-31, and clinched the AFC North. The Cincinnati victory also knocked the Chiefs out of the top seed in the AFC, opening the door for the Titans to earn a first round bye if they can defeat the Texans in Week 18.

Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 balls for 266 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs. Getty Images

Romo and his wife, former Miss Missouri USA Candice Crawford, have three boys, aged nine, seven and four. It is highly probable that “Paw Patrol,” a show that airs on Nickelodeon and streams on Paramount+, has been in heavy rotation in the Romo household.

Chase from “Paw Patrol” at the 2021 Macy’s Day Parade. Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.

Chase, a German Shepherd pup, constantly refers to himself in the third canine as being on the case. Given that Romo is an employee of ViacomCBS, which distributes “Paw Patrol,” if he’s so inclined his kids could have a swimming pool full of the program’s merchandise.