Tony Romo trolled himself at the end of Chiefs-Bengals game

Tony Romo completely roasted himself in the CBS booth while calling Sunday’s AFC Championship game that ended in a Bengals win over the Chiefs.

When the Bengals-Chiefs game went into overtime and Cincinnati was setting up a field goal attempt to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl, Romo savagely trolled himself while referencing a mistake he once made as quarterback of the Cowboys.

“I’ve seen guys in the playoffs drop a snap before in a big situation,” Romo said on the broadcast, referencing when he did just that in a 2007 game against the Seahawks.

Last January marked the 14th anniversary of Romo’s infamous blunder, when he fumbled a late snap on a 21-yard field goal that cost Dallas the game — and blew what appeared to be a playoff win over the then-defending NFC champion Seahawks.

To this day, Cowboys fans still harp on Romo’s mistake in the January 2007 game that ended in a 21-20 loss.

Jim Nantz, who was calling the Sunday game with Romo, didn’t pick up on his joke. Romo then filled Nantz in, though some on the internet caught it the first time.

Lucky for Bengals fans, their special teams pulled through, and Cincinnati made the game-winner to seal a 27-24 win against the Chiefs.

Cincinnati will travel to L.A. to face the Rams in Super Bowl 2022 at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.