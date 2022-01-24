The Hamden Journal

Tony Romo, Jim Nantz not up to Chiefs-Bills’ classic

Chiefs-Bills was a game for the ages, but CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo struggled mightily. Here’s how:

1. Romo’s best quality is his enthusiasm, but he was nearly incoherent at times on Sunday, just all over the place. Some Sundays this works – on this one it did not. Nantz was unable to lead him into the right spots.

2. Nantz had several chances to make defining calls. He could’ve chosen to lay out more, letting the sounds of the stadium speak for themselves. That is generally not Nantz’s style, which is fine. But if you are going to try and define the moment, you have to live up to it.

