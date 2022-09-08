Tony La Russa hoping for White Sox return soon: ‘Going to be OK’

Tony La Russa “is going to be OK,” say friends following an extensive medical checkup, and word is he’s hoping to be back managing the White Sox as early as next week after stepping away from the team with an unspecified health issue.

La Russa is hoping to attend Dave Stewart’s No. 34 retirement ceremony in Oakland on Sunday before rejoining the White Sox.

The 77-year-old Hall of Famer was having a rough year with the White Sox, who remain firmly in the AL Central race. With the Twins having 17 players hurt and the Indians losing two starters in the last week, they remain in the postseason mix.

Tony La Russa on Aug. 19, 2022. Getty Images

There’s no official update from the White Sox “at this time” as to when La Russa will return.

Miguel Cairo is 6-3 in La Russa’s absence, and is getting praise for communication skills.

Yankees president Randy Levine said on “The Show,” that the Steinbrenners will own the team “forever.” While Levine didn’t suggest a timeframe for GM Brian Cashman, he’s likely going to continue into his 26th season and beyond. Levine was complimentary of Cashman but said it’s Hal Steinbrenner’s call, and since that is the case, no one sees him changing GMs following 25 straight winning years.

Word is Marlins GM Kim Ng will finally have power this winter. Don’t blame her for the missteps of Derek Jeter and his righthand henchman Gary Denbo.

Dodgers exec Josh Byrnes is thought a candidate for the Tigers GM job. Some wonder if manager A.J. Hinch may actually be offered the GM job, but at the least he will have a big say. Byrnes may also be in play for the Rangers.

With the team for sale, Angels interim manager Phil Nevin may get a reprieve for 2023. Hard for owner Arte Moreno to hire a manager when he’s about to sell.

Michael Young will join Ken Griffey Jr. as hitting coaches under manager Mark DeRosa for Team USA in the WBC. Outstanding choice.

Player of the week: Bo Bichette, Jays SS. Runners-up: Aaron Judge, Yankees RF/CF, Cal Raleigh, Mariners C, Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox.