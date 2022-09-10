Tony La Russa cleared for first appearance since heath scare

Tony La Russa will rejoin the White Sox on Sunday, but not in a managerial capacity yet.

He will be with the team in Oakland, participating in a pregame ceremony to retire Dave Stewart’s uniform number with the Athletics, the team announced.

Tony La Russa Getty Images

He has yet to be cleared by doctors to return to the dugout. La Russa, 77, has been out with an unspecified medical issue. In his absence, the disappointing White Sox have woken up, going 8-3 under bench coach Miguel Castro.

“We want Tony to get better and healthy and make sure we’re firing on all cylinders,” closer Liam Hendriks said recently, “but Miggy stepped up admirably into that role.”

La Russa managed the Athletics from 1986-95, winning the World Series in 1989.