Tony Khan announces he bought Ring of Honor

Big news in the business of professional wrestling

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan announced Wednesday night on ‘AEW Dynamite” that he purchased Ring of Honor, a promotion where many of the stars on his roster performed as their careers ascended, from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Ring of Honor turned 20 years old last week.

It went on hiatus in late 2021 amid an announced restructuring, and was slated to return in April for SuperCard of Honor. The deal includes the Ring of Honor’s programing library, intellectual property and production equipment. Adding the ROH content library to its own would make AEW even more appealing in any streaming deal they would pursue.

“Ring of Honor’s influence on modern professional wrestling is etched permanently in the history books, and this acquisition ensures that its legacy will be kept alive and treated with the utmost respect,” Khan said in a statement. “This deal adds thousands of hours of content to our rapidly growing library and creates new opportunities to expand our footprint on a national and global scale, while having the potential to produce new content under the ROH banner.

AEW president Tony Khan announced that he bought Ring of Honor. Twitter / AEW

“I will immediately begin exploring opportunities to make ROH’s video library available to fans, who’ll have the opportunity to witness the beginnings of the careers of some of AEW’s biggest stars.”

Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Britt Baker, Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, Keith Lee, Christopher Daniels, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, the Young Bucks and more than two dozen other AEW performers were talents in Ring of Honor.

Young Bucks in Ring of Honor. Screengrab / YouTube

CM Punk in Ring of Honor

Khan, the son of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ billionaire owner Shad Khan, also has a role with the NFL franchise and is the GM and Sporting Director of the Fulham F.C. soccer team in the UK.