Tony Dungy roasted over tweet about ‘litter boxes’ in schools

Tony Dungy wasn’t quick enough in hitting the delete button.

The Hall of Famer, who currently serves as an NBC Sports NFL analyst, is facing backlash over a tweet that referenced a debunked claim about litter boxes in schools. Dungy was responding to a proposed Minnesota state bill that would require menstrual products in boys’ school bathrooms.

“That’s nothing,” Dungy tweeted Wednesday morning. “Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Dungy’s tweet, which appears to have been deleted, was in response to a video tweeted by the Daily Wire that showed Minnesota State Rep. Sandra Feist advocating for the bill.

Tony Dungy deleted this tweet he posted on Jan. 18, 2023. Twitter

“We ensure that students have toilet paper, paper towels, soap and Band-Aids, and we should ensure that students have period products as well,” Feist told the House Education Policy Committee on Jan. 11. “Not all students who menstruate are female.”

Dungy has not yet addressed the situation. Meanwhile, some people on Twitter roasted the former NFL player and coach, calling him a “bigot” among other things.

“After reading that Tony Dungy actually thought schools were putting litter boxes in classroom I’ve decided my brain must be fully rotting by being online,” one person tweeted.

“Twitter coming together to call out @TonyDungy for being a dumbass,” another person tweeted.

Tony Dungy prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game between the Jaguars and the Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 4, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. Getty Images

Outsports.com said Dungy’s tweet is seemingly aimed to “discredit LGBTQ people.”

Dungy is outspoken about the causes he supports. The 67-year-old is a national spokesman for All Pro Dad, a fatherhood program helping men lead their families.

Dungy made headlines earlier this week when he and NFL announcer Al Michaels faced criticism over their apparent lack of excitement on the broadcast during the Jaguars-Chargers wild-card game on Saturday. It marked the first time Dungy and Michaels were together in the booth.

In response to critics saying their debut fell flat, Michaels told The Post’s Andrew Marchand that he was “very happy” with the broadcast.

“Had never worked with Tony and it felt extremely comfortable,” Michaels told Marchand via text. “Was like doing two different games. First half/second half. Tons of fascinating strategy. Nothing like postseason in any sport.

“Must have gotten a hundred texts from folks who were very happy to see me back on NBC. Read some comments that we didn’t sound excited enough. Internet compost! You know me as well as anyone — no screaming, no yelling, no hollering. It’s TELEVISION! Ellipses and captions are [sufficient] when pictures tell the story. I’m not doing a game for over-the-top YouTube hits.”