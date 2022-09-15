Toni Breidinger, professional racer, becomes Victoria’s Secret model

Race car driver Toni Breidinger is celebrating her latest career milestone.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old revealed that she had become a member of the Victoria’s Secret family, appearing as a model in a recent lingerie campaign.

Toni Breidinger recently celebrated her latest career milestone as a Victoria’s Secret model. Instagram/Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger with her car for the ARCA Menards Lucas Oil 200 Practice at Daytona Speedway on February 17, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Getty Images

“Little me is crying,” Breidinger began on Instagram. “Growing up I struggled a lot with body confidence. this past year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance. I’m honored to be part of @victoriassecret family. Thank you for letting me feel confident in my own skin!”

In a video that appeared Wednesday on Victoria’s Secret official Instagram page, Breidinger — who competes on behalf of Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series — is seen modeling a deep green bra as part of the company’s Body by Victoria collection.

“Thank you for having me part of this,” Breidinger said in response to the video, noting it’s “a dream come true.”

Toni Breidinger arrives at the ARCA Menards Lucas Oil 200 Practice at Daytona Speedway on February 17, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Getty Images

On her Instagram page, Toni Breidinger shares snaps from races and modeling endeavors. Instagram/Toni Breidinger

In a comment Wednesday on Breidinger’s page, Victoria’s Secret remarked, “We’re so lucky you’re a part of the #VSFamily.”

A native of Hillsborough, Calif., Breidinger, is the first Arab-American female driver to take part in any NASCAR national series. She has placed in the top 10 of races five times this season.

Beyond the track, Breidinger also boasts a massive social media following, frequently sharing photos from races and her modeling endeavors on Instagram.