Tommy Pham’s new lenses paying off for Mets

MIAMI — Tommy Pham’s new corrective lenses are already paying off for the Mets.

The veteran outfielder was the team’s offensive catalyst Sunday with a 3-for-4 performance that included a homer in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Marlins at loanDepot park. Pham later revealed he’s been seeing the ball better since receiving his lenses on Friday.

Pham has kerataconus, a thinning of the cornea that causes loss of vision. He said he’s had the condition since 2008.

“I feel like I am seeing the ball better,” Pham said. “My eye doctor out here, she kind of fine-tuned my lenses for me and when I got my new lenses on Friday I felt like everything was way different in a good way.

"My other lenses from the spring had a little bit too much astigmatism. A little too much 'residual cylinder' is the term, and she kind of eliminated some of that for me, so now I can see."





Tommy Pham USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Pham said he previously saw a doctor in Iowa that created lenses for him that have also served him well.

“They’re great,” Pham said. “This is probably the best I have seen on defense in years, but they still needed a little fine-tuning and the doctor here fine-tuned them for me.”

Pham singled leading off the game and scored the game’s first run. He blasted a two-run homer in the fifth and delivered an RBI double in the seventh.

Buck Showalter had Pham in center field and Tim Locastro in left, giving Brandon Nimmo a day off from starting and shifting Mark Canha to DH.

Carlos Carrasco, who is Monday’s scheduled starter in Milwaukee, is the only Mets pitcher who didn’t see action in the four-game series against the Marlins. Though Showalter had Adam Ottavino and David Robertson up in the bullpen Sunday, neither was needed, as Stephen Nogosek got through a second inning of work without allowing a run to finish the game.

Mets relievers logged 13 ²/₃ innings in the four games and allowed only one earned run for a 0.65 ERA.

Locastro got hit-by-pitches in the fifth and seventh innings and scored twice on hits by Pham.

Eduardo Escobar will receive a day off Monday, according to Showalter. The veteran infielder is 1-for-16 (.063) in the Mets’ first three games.