Tommy Kahnle excited about ‘unfinished business’ with Yankees

Tommy Kahnle is back in pinstripes and he couldn’t be more thrilled.

The righty reliever signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract to come back to The Bronx following a split in October 2020. Kahnle, rather than accept a Triple-A demotion two months after Tommy John surgery, became a free agent and signed with the Dodgers in December.

“I definitely told them, if they were interested in reuniting, I would love it,” he said told MLB Network Radio last week. “We were looking at places where I could seem to fit in the bullpen, you know, back end, but it all came to fruition that night.

“Basically I was ecstatic that the Yankees were very interested in bringing me back because I felt like I had unfinished business there.”

The 33-year-old Latham, N.Y., native had a 4.01 ERA in parts of four seasons in his first go-round with the Yankees, making 129 appearance from 2017-20. He inked a two-year deal with Los Angeles, missing the 2021 season to recover from the elbow procedure.

He pitched to a 2.84 ERA in 13 appearances with the Dodgers last season — missing three months with forearm inflammation — coming out of the bullpen and even serving as the team’s closer for a few games.

Tommy Kahnle is back in The Bronx, excited for some ‘unfinished business.’ Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Getting to come back to the Yankee Stadium bullpen and rejoin some of his former teammates as they chase the franchise’s first World Series since 2009 was a big impetus for the reunion, too.

“Obviously Tommy John, and part of the business side, I couldn’t do anything for almost two years,” he said. “Coming back now means a lot to me. I’m amped up and pumped up especially after seeing that [Aaron] Judge signed back, as well.”