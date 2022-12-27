Tommy Armstrong saves neighbors from Mississippi house fire

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong is a hero.

A family home in Gulfport, Miss. became engulfed in flames, with the firefighters needing to use chainsaws to get into the house. Armstrong explained to WLOX how he played a role in the rescue.

“I saw a bunch of smoke so I just started grabbing bricks and throwing them through the windows,” Armstrong said. “I realized they were trying to get out of the back right window, so I crawled in there, and grabbed her, brought her to the window, and we got her out. At the end of the day I was just trying to find her. I’ve known her since I was a little kid.”

Everybody in the family escaped the house, though some members were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. The cause of the blaze has not been announced.

The 29-year-old Armstrong started 41 games for the Cornhuskers from 2013-16. Nebraska went 30-13 in his starts and Armstrong threw for 8,871 yards, 67 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. He also ran the ball 423 times for 1,819 yards and 23 touchdowns in his four years with the program.

Armstrong has had a number of professional stops since Nebraska. He tried out for the Vikings as a safety in 2017 but did not make the roster. He would later play in the “Your Call Football” league and the AAF. He has spent the last several seasons in the Indoor Football League, first with the Nebraska Danger and later with the Sioux Falls Storm.