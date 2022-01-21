The Hamden Journal

Tom Wilson’s monster hit on Anton Blidh was surprisingly clean

Tom Wilson’s monster hit on Anton Blidh was surprisingly clean

Tom Wilson, the Capitals forward who has been suspended a number of times for dirty hits, knocked the Bruins’ Anton Blidh out of the game Thursday night in the first period.

Blidh was down on the ice for about a minute and had to be helped back to the Bruins’ locker room.

Tom Wilson was not penalized for a hit that took Anton Blidh out of the game on Thursday.
Boston Globe via Getty Images
Anton Blidh
Anton Blidh on the ice.
Boston Globe via Getty Images

Wilson was not penalized, and his hit was described on the game broadcast as being a clean, strong hit.

“Neither player elevated, the hands were low. I mean, frankly, we need more of those hits in this game. Crowd gets into it, that’s what hockey’s all about,” ESPN rules analyst and former NHL official Dave Jackson said, according to USA Today

Wilson has previously been suspended five times by the NHL, including a seven-game ban last season for a dirty head shot on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.