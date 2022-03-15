Tom Thibodeau’s focus is not on his Knicks future

Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks have been unable to replicate the magic that vaulted them into the playoffs one year ago for the first time since 2013.

A return trip to the postseason has become increasingly unlikely, with the Knicks now 5 ½ games behind the Hornets with 14 games remaining for the No. 10 play-in position in the Eastern Conference entering their game Wednesday against the Trail Blazers at the Garden.

Asked following practice Tuesday if he has received any assurances from the front office about returning next season, Thibodeau replied: “I don’t worry about any of that stuff. Just coach the team. Coach the team, get ready for the next day. Never have. I know what I put into the job.”

The 64-year-old Thibodeau has three years remaining on the five-year contract he signed in July 2020.

Tom Thibodeau Getty Images

Thibodeau remained noncommittal when asked Tuesday if younger players, such as Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and recently injured Quentin Grimes, would get more playing time over the final 14 games instead of veterans, such as Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.

“You have to keep going day by day. You have to earn your minutes. That’s the way it works here. We’ll see,” Thibodeau said. “A big part of RJ [Barrett] learning is playing. Same thing with Mitch [Robinson]. Same thing with Quentin. Same thing with Obi. Same thing with Quick [Immanuel Quickley]. Deuce [McBride] is playing, Jericho [Sims] is playing.

“I don’t know if anyone is playing as many young guys as we are.”

Grimes (dislocated kneecap) participated in “all of practice” and took contact on Tuesday, but the rookie guard will miss a 10th straight game. Derrick Rose (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (foot) did not practice and both remain out.

Thibodeau replied “I love it” when asked about former assistant coach Mike Woodson making the NCAA Tournament in his first season at Indiana. The Hoosiers, who ended a five-year drought, played Wyoming in the First Four on Tuesday night.

“It’s great. It’s exciting. I know what it means to him,” Thibodeau said. “So it’s a great accomplishment. … I’ll be watching.”