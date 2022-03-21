Tom Thibodeau not closing the door on Miles McBride’s Knicks role

It’s not over yet for rookie combo guard Miles McBride.

Once shooting guard and fellow rookie Quentin Grimes made his return from a knee injury Friday against Washington, playing 19 minutes, McBride was the odd man out.

McBride, the point guard out of West Virginia, had launched into the rotation during the Knicks’ recent six-game Western Conference swing — used in a backup tandem with Immanuel Quickley.

But that was when Grimes was rehabbing. However, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before Sunday’s game against Utah that he wants to find some room for McBride.

“We’ll see,’’ Thibodeau said. “I love what ‘Deuce’ has done. We’ll try to figure out how to work that out. He’ll probably be going back and forth. He’s done a really good job. We’ll see how this unfolds.’’

It shouldn’t be too complicated. Thibodeau played just a nine-man rotation Friday. It’s clear Thibodeau still isn’t in enough of a developmental mode despite the standings looking bleak, as far as getting into the play-in tournament.

Miles McBride NBAE via Getty Images

But Thibodeau may be leaning toward cutting RJ Barrett’s, Alec Burks’ and Evan Fournier’s minutes to make room for McBride.

When asked about using nine men this late in the season, Thibodeau said, “Right now where we are, I don’t want to slow down Mitch [Mitchell Robinson], or where RJ is. It’s important to get back to where Quentin was as well. With the bench, I like the way Quick has played. We got to get Obi [Toppin] going again. We’ll have opportunities. It’s more situational right now with Deuce, and I love his defense. I want to try to take advantage of that. I think his offense is coming as well.’’

Thibodeau was the Knicks summer-league coach when current Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway tried out in 2000. Holloway was an undrafted point guard out of Seton Hall. Now, he’s the hottest coach in basketball.

Shaheen Holloway Getty Images

“I just remember he had a really good college career, a great competitor, and he’s done a heck of a job as a coach,’’ Thibodeau said. “So, real happy for the way his career has gone and the way he’s advanced and has done a good job and has been around a lot of good programs throughout his coaching career.’’

With the Knicks expected to land in the lottery, Thibodeau might soon be watching a lot of tape of college basketball. For now, he’s catching bits and pieces of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’ll get an opportunity to watch a little bit here, little bit there,’’ Thibodeau said. “Then, when the season’s over, I’ll go back and dig in a lot deeper. It’s an exciting time of year. College has changed with one-and-done. The way college is now, the mid-majors, there’s a lot of older players, 23, 24, 25, and they’re playing against 18-year-old kids, so anything can happen.’’

Thibodeau can’t complain about the officiating, as the Knicks are ranked second in free-throw attempts per game in the NBA.

“I think it’s understanding the value of shots and penetration,’’ Thibodeau said.