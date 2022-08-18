Tom Brady’s return is still a Buccaneers mystery

It seems Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles has yet to circle a specific date on the calendar to signify Tom Brady’s return.

When speaking to the media on Thursday, Bowles stated there’s no firm date as to when the 45-year-old quarterback to reunite with his teammates, and that they’ll revisit the matter after Tampa Bay faces the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in their second preseason game, according to The Athletic.

Brady, who is returning for his 23rd NFL season and his third with the Buccaneers, stepped away from training camp last week to “deal with some personal things,” according to Bowles.

The first-year Buccaneers coach also told reporters at the time, “This is something we talked about before training camp started.” Bowles indicated at the time that Brady wouldn’t be back till after Saturday’s game against the Titans.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stepped away from training camp last week due to personal matters. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Though speculation regarding Brady’s absence immediately ramped up online, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” that his time away was more in relation to a “work-life balance.”

“No one is worried, he’s fine,” Rapoport previously said. “To my knowledge, it is not a medical emergency related to him or I believe anyone close to him. I was told everything is OK. The best description I got about this is that it’s important to find a work-life balance.”

Before announcing what would be his short-lived retirement in February, Brady spoke about wanting to spend time with his family, which includes wife Gisele Bündchen and their two children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, as well as his 14-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“My wife is my biggest supporter,” Brady said in January on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” “It pains her to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago. It’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always about what I want. It’s about what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL in March following a brief 40-day retirement. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Brady does return, Buccaneers brass knows their franchise quarterback will be zoned in.

“He’s focused as ever,” general manager Jason Licht said last week on WDAE radio, according to JoeBucsFan.

“He’ll come back even more focused. It’s the least of our concerns.”

The Buccaneers will open the season in Dallas in a “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the Cowboys.