Tom Brady’s retirement soap opera played out in real time

An afternoon of intrigue surrounding the future of Tom Brady started at 2:29 Saturday with an ESPN tweet, moved quickly to denial, but ultimately has many believing The GOAT’s career will soon be officially over:

2:29 p.m.

News breaks via a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington that Brady is retiring from football.

2:48 p.m.

The TB12 Sports account deletes a farewell to Brady tweet.

2:50 p.m.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians tells the Tampa Bay Times he has not been informed Brady plans to retire.

3:33 p.m.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, issues a statement saying, “Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.”

4 p.m.

Bally Sports reports Brady contacted Buccaneers general manager GM Jason Licht and told him he had not made a final decision on retirement.

4:21 p.m.

KRON4 News in San Francisco reports Tom Brady Sr. says report of retirement is “unsubstantiated rumor” and blames online publication. He later tells NFL Network the story is “total conjecture.”

5:18 p.m.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says he has confirmed initial ESPN report, but pushback is about timing instead of decision.