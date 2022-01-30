Tom Brady’s retirement soap opera played out in real time

An afternoon of intrigue surrounding the future of Tom Brady started at 2:29 Saturday with an ESPN tweet, moved quickly to denial, but ultimately has many believing The GOAT’s career will soon be officially over:
2:29 p.m.
News breaks via a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington that Brady is retiring from football.
2:48 p.m.
The TB12 Sports account deletes a farewell to Brady tweet.
2:50 p.m.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians tells the Tampa Bay Times he has not been informed Brady plans to retire.
3:33 p.m.
Brady’s agent, Don Yee, issues a statement saying, “Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.”
4 p.m.
Bally Sports reports Brady contacted Buccaneers general manager GM Jason Licht and told him he had not made a final decision on retirement.
4:21 p.m.
KRON4 News in San Francisco reports Tom Brady Sr. says report of retirement is “unsubstantiated rumor” and blames online publication. He later tells NFL Network the story is “total conjecture.”
5:18 p.m.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says he has confirmed initial ESPN report, but pushback is about timing instead of decision.