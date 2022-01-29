Tom Brady’s retirement decision expected to be coming soon

Tom Brady might not keep his fans in the dark much longer.

The Buccaneers quarterback is expected to reveal a decision on his future “in the coming days,” CBS Sports reported Friday, citing sources within Brady’s inner circle. The report said those sources “remain convinced” that the 44-year-old is going to retire after just finishing his 22nd season in the NFL.

The timing of Brady’s announcement could be strategic, with conference championships set for Sunday and then the Super Bowl two weeks later. Waiting until after the Super Bowl, though, could give the Bucs a delayed start on determining a plan to find his replacement.

“He is very respectful of the game, and has great respect for the Tampa organization and all they have done for him,” a source close to Brady told CBS Sports. “He understands the ramifications that this decision would have on the team moving forward, and he would never want to do anything to upstage the playoffs. Whatever he decides, I’d expect he announces it soon.”

Tom Brady’s longtime assistant has been talking to other top quarterbacks about a job. AP

Page Six also reported on Friday that Brady’s longtime assistant has been talking to other top quarterbacks about a job, fueling more speculation that the seven-time Super Bowl champ could be ready to retire.

In the immediate aftermath of the Tampa Bay’s playoff loss to the Rams, Brady was noncommittal about his future. He has said in the past he wanted to play until he was 45 — a milestone he’ll hit in August — and he did not appear to have any drop off this season, leading the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.

But Brady also reiterated this week that his family would play a big role in his decision.

“My wife is my biggest supporter,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “It pains her to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago. It’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always about what I want. It’s about what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

We may find out what that is very soon.