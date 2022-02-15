Tom Brady’s Rams jealousy could be shot at Buccaneers

Tom Brady spoke admiringly of the team that made every win-now move — which was not the team he was playing for.

It was not Sean McVay’s play designs or a great team jelling or Cooper Kupp’s brilliance that most stood out to Brady about Super Bowl 2022. The retired superstar appreciated that a team went all-out to win.

The Rams traded for Matthew Stafford — losing two first-round picks in the process — and already had shuttled out first-rounders for Jalen Ramsey. And as more stars became available, they never stopped adding.

“Matt was a very talented quarterback, and he went to a very competitive organization where you have Aaron Donald there, and you had Jalen Ramsey, and I know those guys are very competitive,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “You have Sean McVay, who is a great young coach. And then they bring in, in the same year, they bring in Odell [Beckham Jr.]. They go all-in with Odell. He has a great first quarter and a half in that game. And they go and they trade for Von Miller.

“I really believe in that. You’ve got to go for it.”

Tom Brady during the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Rams. AP

The natural follow-up is whether Brady feels the Bucs went for it. Amid reports of Brady’s frustration with the organization, they instead were losing stars as the season went on — notably Antonio Brown, whom Brady has still stood behind after he walked out on the team mid-game — and did not step up when Miller became available.

The Bucs could have used a pass-rusher like that, who instead went to Los Angeles for a second-and third-round pick. The Rams ended Brady and the Buccaneers’ season with a 30-27 win in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Rams won a last-second field goal after blowing a 24-point lead.

“It takes a really bold — no one’s going to hand-deliver you these trophies,” Brady said on the podcast, which was released Monday. “I think so many people in the NFL think their time will come. And the reality is, you’ve got to make it happen. You’ve got to go out there and do whatever it takes to get the job done and to put yourself in position to win Super Bowls.”

Brady under pressure by the Rams. Getty Images

Last week, the MMQB’s Albert Breer said he thinks if Brady comes out of retirement, “it’s with another team.”

“I think Brady loves the guys he worked with. Loves Jason Licht, loves Bruce Arians, loves Byron Leftwich,” Breer told Rich Eisen. “I do think there were things that frustrated him there.”

Brady announced earlier this month that he’s stepping away from the game after 22 seasons.