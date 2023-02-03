Tom Brady’s model admirer, Veronika Rajek, upset with Gisele Bündchen comparisons

Don’t compare Tom Brady’s admirer, Veronika Rajek, to his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

On Thursday, Rajek took to Instagram to address comparisons “to others” after multiple outlets, along with critics on Instagram, compared her to the former Victoria’s Secret model.

“Everyone is always compared to others, but no one knows real you, just you do. Void the noise and trust yourself. 💛,” Rajek wrote in a post that included a series of sultry bikini photos.

The Slovakian model is seen posing in a yellow string bikini by Be Ocean while on a bed at Orchid Beach House in Tulum — a luxury adults only resort. The standard rate for one night in a beach front room at Orchid Beach House is $11,091. Other standard rooms run around $7,308.





Veronika Rajek at Orchid Beach House in Tulum on Feb. 2, 2023. Instagram





Veronika Rajek at Orchid Beach House in Tulum on Feb. 2, 2023. Instagram

Rajek has been widely compared to Bündchen — who’s one of the top-earning super models in the world — since she began sharing her support for Brady on Instagram.

In December, Rajek sported a No. 12 Brady jersey white attending the Buccaneers-Saints game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. After that, the model has shared a number of supportive posts about Brady on Instagram.

Rajek also shared a retirement message of her own after Brady announced on Wednesday that he’s retiring for good after 23 NFL seasons.

At one point, Rajek was accused of publicly flirting with Brady after his split from Bündchen.

“People compare us but I am not Gisele. I’m Veronika – I’m totally different,” Rajek previously told The Sun. “She is amazing, she is one of a kind. I love every post that she shares. It’s not good people are comparing me and Gisele — when they found her in Brazil in 1994 I wasn’t even born. She looks beautiful and amazing, her body after two kids is perfect.

“When we are comparing the young models, you can compare me with the girls like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, or Kendall Jenner. They are models but I am a model too, just I never had opportunities because I wasn’t born in the States.”

The ex-couple announced that they finalized their divorce in October, following 13 years of marriage. That came after Page Six was first to report in September that they were navigating martial issues.

Brady and Bündchen have two children together, daughter Vivian, 10, and 13-year-old son Benjamin. The NFL legend also has a 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.





Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

On Thursday, Rajek also took to her Instagram Story to address direct messages she received from people expressing concern about her body.

“My last picture, with my super skinny body, [made] emotion in a few people, OK maybe more than a few people,” Rajek said. “No I do not have a food disorder. I eat normally. I’m just a super picky person. Everybody who knows me, they know it’s really hard with me to go to a restaurant because it’s really hard to impress me with food.

“Also, I eat only five or six meals all year long, not because I’m on a special diet, but because I don’t like the taste of other food. I don’t like fish, I don’t like seafood, I don’t like oysters. I don’t eat a lot of meat… People who know me and they’re my friends, they know I’m running on the sugar and maybe it’s not healthy, but my body is healthy and I love it. So you don’t need to be afraid for my health. I’m totally fine.”





Veronika Rajek at the Buccaneers-Saints game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 5, 2022.

Instagram/Veronika Rajek





Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Getty Images

Rajek added that she is 5-foot-11 and 125 pounds.

“It’s normal because I work out six times per week, not because I want to be skinnier, I just love to do it,” Rajek said. “For me, it’s like therapy, it’s my time, it’s me time, nobody’s disturbing me for [an hour and a half]… Nothing’s wrong on this, please respect it that I just love to move because my old childhood was about sport and my high school was about sport and my whole life will always be about sport. I’m not a professional athlete but this is my lifestyle.”

Rajek also denied having a nose surgery, saying, “It’s called bronzer.” She added that her latest bikini photos were taken without makeup, and that she was only wearing SPF powder and bronzer.