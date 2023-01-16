Tom Brady’s model admirer Veronika Rajek hyped for Buccaneers game

Tom Brady’s model admirer, Veronika Rajek, is counting down the minutes to kickoff.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon, Rajek hyped up the Buccaneers’ wild-card matchup against the Cowboys, which gets underway in Tampa Monday evening.

“Today,” Rajek posted over a photo of herself rocking Brady’s Buccaneers jersey.

Model Veronika Rajek showed her support for the Buccaneers ahead of their wild-card matchup against the Cowboys on Jan. 16, 2023. Instagram/Veronika Rajek

The Fashion Nova ambassador has shown her support for Tampa Bay during the season. Instagram/Veronika Rajek

Rajek, an ambassador for the brand Fashion Nova, has voiced her support for Tampa Bay and the team’s 45-year-old quarterback this season. In December, she had a front-row seat to “the legend” himself, when Brady orchestrated a last-minute win over the Saints.

“I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [G.O.A.T.],” Rajek gushed on Instagram at the time.

“@tombrady thank you for an amazing show,” she continued.

Veronika Rajek cheered on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in December 2022. Instagram/Veronika Rajek

Veronika Rajek previously praised Tom Brady as a “legend.” Instagram/Veronika Rajek

Weeks later, Rajek — who is reportedly married to Olympic bobsledder Viktor Rajek — celebrated as Brady and the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a comeback victory against the Panthers.

“So now Happy New Year,” she quipped on social media earlier this month.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Brady, who returned to the Buccaneers in March 2022 after a brief, 40-day retirement. Months later, however, Page Six exclusively reported how Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, had engaged in heated arguments over his decision to unretire.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here in 2019, divorced in October 2022.

WireImage

Tom Brady during a Buccaneers-Falcons game on Jan. 8, 2023. Getty Images

Brady and Bündchen, 42, then confirmed in October 2022 they had divorced after 13 years of marriage. The former couple has two children together, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also a dad to 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Monday’s meeting against the Cowboys will mark the Buccaneers’ second this year, as they trounced Dallas, 19-3, in September’s season opener.