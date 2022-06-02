Tom Brady’s F-bomb at ‘The Match’ caught on TNT broadcast

Tom Brady let an F-bomb fly on TNT before Capital One’s “The Match” golf event got underway Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Cameras captured the Buccaneers quarterback, 44, making his way to the first tee at Wynn Las Vegas — after getting lost on the course — where he approached Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and said, “Let’s f–k em’ up.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Brady was referring to the pair’s opponents, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen — whom they edged on the final hole in the sixth edition of the 12-hole charity event.

Brady was a little behind the rest of his quarterback competitors on the first tee, zooming along the fairway in his cart as Rodgers, 38, was announced.

“I am so freaking lost out here,” Brady said.

There was plenty more trash talk ahead of the star-studded golf showdown. Hours before “The Match,” Rodgers took a jab at Mahomes, 26, with a TikTok joke that appeared to reference the Chiefs quarterback’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Tom Brady (right) and Aaron Rodgers celebrate during “The Match” on June 1, 2022. Getty Images for The Match

More than 10 million meals were donated to Feeding America as part of the event’s philanthropic efforts.