Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan ‘proud’ of him on retirement

Bridget Moynahan congratulated ex Tom Brady on Tuesday after the 44-year-old quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL.

In a message shared on Instagram, the “Blue Bloods” actress, 50, said she is “so proud” of the seven-time Super Bowl champ, with whom she shares son Jack, 14.

Bridget Moynahan congratulated her ex, Tom Brady, on Tuesday following the quarterback’s retirement announcement Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“So proud of @tombrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps,” Moynahan wrote.

Brady officially called it a career on Tuesday after 22 seasons. The quarterback, who has been the subject of retirement rumors for weeks, spent 20 seasons with the Patriots before winning his seventh Super Bowl last February in his first year with the Buccaneers.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

Brady won seven Super Bowl titles during his 22-year NFL career Getty Images

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

In the same message shared Tuesday morning, Brady thanked his loved ones, including wife Gisele Bündchen, whom the quarterback started dating in 2007 after parting ways with Moynahan.

“To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny, and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow. me to focus on my career,” Brady expressed.

Brady thanked his family, including wife Gisele Bündchen, in Tuesday’s retirement announcement Getty Images

“Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Brady and Bündchen, 41, have been married since 2009 and are parents to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.

Moynahan, meanwhile, wed businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015. In a 2019 interview with People, the actress spoke about co-parenting with Brady.

Brady with Bündchen and his three children: sons Benjamin, Jack, and daughter Vivian Instagram

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” Moynahan said at the time. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”