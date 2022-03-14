Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan celebrates his NFL return

Bridget Moynahan joined the chorus of NFL fans celebrating ex Tom Brady’s return.

In an Instagram post, Moynahan — who shares 14-year-old son Jack with the Tampa Bay quarterback — congratulated Brady on his upcoming 23rd season, which he announced Sunday after initially calling it a career earlier this year.

“Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays,” Moynahan quipped. “Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

Bridget Moynahan celebrated ex Tom Brady’s NFL return on Sunday in an Instagram message Udo Salters/Getty Images

Moynahan dated Brady for three years, with her rep telling People in December 2006 that the pair had called it quits. She married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

Last month, the “Blue Bloods” actress, 50, lauded the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 44, following his formal retirement announcement.

“So proud of @tombrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps,” Moynahan wrote on Instagram at the time.

Brady and Moynahan, here in 2004, dated for three years Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brady revealed his plans to rejoin the Buccaneers on Sunday, stating his place “is still on the field and not in the stands.”

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business.”

Brady initially announced in February that he had called it a career after 22 seasons Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Brady and the Buccaneers finished the 2021 season with a divisional round playoff exit in a loss to the Rams. Los Angeles went on to win the Super Bowl in February.

In addition to Moynahan, Brady also received a sweet message of support from wife Gisele Bündchen following his decision to un-retire.

The couple has been married since 2009 and shares daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12.