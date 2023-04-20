Tom Brady’s curious answer to question on possible NFL return

This wasn’t exactly a “no.”

Newly retired quarterback Tom Brady offered a curious answer Thursday when asked about the possibility of playing again and for the Dolphins — a team he has long been linked to.

“I will say, now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I had strong ties with a couple of teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like,” Brady said at the eMerge Americas technology conference in Miami, where he served as the keynote speaker.





Tom Brady announced his second NFL retirement in February 2023. Getty Images

“I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well and several of them play for Miami.”

Brady, 45, spent the first two decades of his NFL career with the Patriots — the Dolphins’ AFC East rival.

He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and won a Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

Though he briefly retired last March, Brady returned to the league 45 days later, playing a third and final season with the Buccaneers.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion hung up his cleats “for good” in February.





Tom Brady spent the final three years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers. Getty Images

In the wake of his most recent retirement announcement, however, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen floated the idea that Brady “might not be done,” and to “keep an eye out” for the Dolphins.

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said last month after the NFL Scouting Combine, where Brady was apparently a hot topic.

“If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself.”

Brady promptly shut down the un-retirement chatter, citing his new responsibilities as a cat dad.





Tom Brady is seen running off the field in what was his final NFL game in January 2023. Getty Images

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” the quarterback said of his 10-year-old daughter Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady had also been tied to the Dolphins in the past.

The organization was punished for tampering last August and stripped of its 2023 first-round draft pick, along with a 2024 third-rounder, for “impermissible communications” with Brady while he was under contract with the Buccaneers.

Though Brady isn’t expected to embark on his broadcasting journey until 2024, when he becomes the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports, it seems whispers of a potential return are only going to continue until he’s actually in the booth.