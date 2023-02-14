Tom Brady’s cryptic ‘love’ message after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Valentine’s Day looks a lot different this year for Tom Brady.

The retired quarterback — who confirmed his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October — took to Instagram on Monday with a cryptic love quote.

“Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion,” Brady shared on his Instagram Story, tagging the author, Sadhguru, a yoga expert and humanitarian, in his post.

In October, Brady and Bündchen revealed on social media that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The former couple co-parents their two, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. Brady also shares his 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.





Tom Brady posted a love quote on his Instagram on Feb. 14, 2023, following his divorce from from Gisele Bundchen. Tom Brady/Instagram

It’s unclear what exactly led to Brady and Bündchen’s split, as the exes have yet to discuss the matter publicly. There was speculation that Brady deciding to unretire last offseason played a factor.

Page Six, which was first to report in September that the couple was navigating martial troubles, said the NFL legend and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel were at odds for months.





Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in 2021. Tom Brady/Instagram

Although, things appear to be somewhat amicable between the exes in the public eye.

After Brady announced that he’s hanging up his cleats for good in an emotional video on social media earlier this month, Bündchen sent the seven-time Super Bowl winner a complimentary message.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” the 42-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram at the time.





Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen embrace during Patriots training camp in 2018. Boston Globe via Getty Images

Brady’s retirement announcement came nearly two weeks after he and the Buccaneers were ousted from the playoffs by the Cowboys in the wild-card round.

Following his divorce, Brady rented a luxury apartment — worth a reported $70,000 a month — in the exclusive Surfside area in Miami-Dade county, according to Page Six.





Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen with their kids after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021. Instagram

The outlet also reported that Brady is not yet back in the dating scene, although his friends are encouraging him to get back out there.

“No, he isn’t formally dating anyone right now,” an insider told Page Six. “His friends want to set him up, but he’s all about the kids.”

Brady, who turns 46 in August, said he plans to join Fox Sports as their lead NFL game analyst in 2024, after signing a monster $375 million contract in May.