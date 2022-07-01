Tom Brady work outs shirtless during trip with Gisele Bündchen

No shirt, no problem.

Tom Brady is still keeping up with his workouts ahead of training camp while vacationing in Italy with his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The Buccaneers quarterback, who turns 45 next month, was photographed shirtless during a cycling session aboard a yacht in Portofino this week. In the photos, Brady was also seen wearing black gloves and shorts while sparring without a shirt.

Tom Brady got in a workout this week aboard a yacht in Italy. IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACK

The Buccaneers quarterback, who turns 45 next month, also cycled shirtless. IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACK

Tom Brady also packed his gloves for the luxurious getaway. IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACK

Tom Brady and loved ones soaked up the sun aboard a stunning yacht. IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACK

In other snaps, Brady is seen jumping from the lavish liner and into the water to cool off. Bündchen was not pictured during her husband’s sweat session.

Bündchen, 41, didn’t appear to be far from Brady’s mind on Friday, though, when he took to his Instagram Stories to gush over his wife’s recent modeling shoot with Dust Magazine.

Earlier in the week, the longtime couple also explored on land, where Bündchen was seen enjoying some ice cream.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ cooled off from his workout by jumping into the water. IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACK

Tom Brady and his family, including wife Gisele Bündchen, are enjoying the offseason trip before the quarterback returns to Tampa for training camp. IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACK

Tom Brady is gearing up for his 23rd NFL season following a brief retirement earlier this year. IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACK

Brady and Bündchen are well-known for their healthy lifestyles, notably the seven-time Super Bowl champ’s TB12 Method.

Though the Brady bunch appears to be enjoying themselves overseas, the quarterback will soon report to training camp in Tampa as he prepares for his 23rd NFL season. Brady, who is returning to the Buccaneers, will become a free agent next year.

When Brady does decide to hang up his cleats — for real, this time — he’ll slide into the broadcasting booth as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst after agreeing to a monster 10-year, $375 million deal in May.