Tom Brady wishes Gisele Bündchen happy anniversary on Instagram

It’s now 13 years strong for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Brady, the now retired NFL legend, wished Bündchen a happy 13th wedding anniversary on Saturday on social media.

“13 years ago, we both said ‘I do’ ….and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life,” Brady wrote on Instagram with a black and white photo from the couple’s wedding day. “I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary @gisele.”

Bündchen shared the same photo on her Instagram page and wrote, “Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo! ❤️ @tombrady.”

Tom Brady wished wife Gisele Bündchen a happy anniversary Saturday on social media. WireImage

Brady, 44, announced his retirement on Feb. 1 after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles — six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. He and Bündchen, 41, have two kids together, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady also has a 14-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The couple began dating in 2007.