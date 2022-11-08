Tom Brady watches Bill Belichick, Patriots ‘every week’

Tom Brady still watches the Patriots every week.

Brady, on his weekly SiriusXM show, “Let’s Go!” listened in as co-host Jim Gray played a clip of Bill Belichick marveling that the QB has thrown for more than 100,000 yards — 56.8 miles — and Brady said he could just imagine Belichick’s words.

Gray asked the quarterback if he could still hear his former coach’s voice in his head.

Tom Brady and the Bucs are 4-5 as they head into Sunday’s tilt against the Seahawks in Munich. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Yeah, we had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world,” Brady said. “I know he’s a great competitor. What an amazing coach he is, and how he prepares the team to win, and he’s just done it year-in and year-out. The fact that he’s 22 wins away from [passing Don Shula for first in all-time NFL head coaching wins], I have no doubt he’s gonna get it.”

That was when Brady revealed that he still watches every Patriots game.

“I just watch that team every week, and I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top,” Brady said.

Tom Brady revealed that he still watches the Patriots ‘every week’. Getty Images

To be clear, there was no indication that this was a veiled shot at the Buccaneers, but he was quick to express profound admiration for Belichick. The two won six Super Bowl championships together in New England.

Brady was speaking on the heels of leading a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to lead the Bucs to a win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the final minute on Sunday.

The Bucs are 4-5, and play the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany on Sunday.