Tom Brady was mystery QB target in Dolphins owner’s alleged tampering, report says

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday alleging racially discriminatory hiring practices throughout the NFL. In addition to highlighting the league’s inequities in hiring practices, Flores also shed light on several major competitive integrity issues within the Dolphins organization.

According to the lawsuit, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay Brian Flores $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in an effort to get the first overall pick in the draft and take future Bengals star Joe Burrow. But that didn’t work as Miami went 5-11, including a stretch of 5-4 over their last nine games after starting 0-7.

It was from that moment that Flores alleges he was on the outs.

“The purported basis for his termination was alleged poor collaboration. In reality, the writing had been on the wall since Mr. Flores’ first season as Head Coach of the Dolphins, when he refused his owner’s directive to “tank” for the first pick in the draft… The team’s General Manager, Chris Grier, told Mr. Flores that ‘Steve was ‘mad’ that Mr. Flores’ success in winning games that year was “compromising [the team’s] draft position.””

Without the first pick, Flores’ alleged “Mr. Ross began to pressure Mr. Flores to recruit a ‘prominent quarterback’ in violation of League tampering rules. Mr. Flores repeatedly refused to comply with these improper directives. Undeterred, in the winter of 2020, Mr. Ross invited Mr. Flores onto a yacht for lunch,” the suit reads.

“Shortly after he arrived, Mr. Ross told Mr. Flores that the prominent quarterback was “conveniently” arriving at the marina. Obviously, Mr. Ross had attempted to “set up” a purportedly impromptu meeting between Mr. Flores and the prominent quarterback. Mr. Flores refused the meeting and left the yacht immediately.”

As it turns out, the quarterback in question was reportedly none other than Tampa’s own Tom Brady, who went to the left the Patriots for the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season before retiring two years later.

Tom Brady was the quarterback Stephen Ross allegedly wanted Brian Flores to meet in an alleged yacht meeting before Brady was a free agent according to a league source — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 1, 2022

Brady and Flores knew each other from both of their times under Bill Belichick, and as such, Flores respected Brady too much to tamper and subject him to a rebuild.

Brian Flores admires and respects Tom Brady but didn’t want to tamper and also didn’t think it was the right time to recruit Brady considering the status of the Dolphins’ rebuild, which was intended to be a long-term plan, per source. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 1, 2022

As it turns out the feeling wasn’t quite as mutual. Reports also suggest that even though Brady and Flores knew each other from their respective days in New England, Brady would’ve gone to the Dolphins had it not been for Flores coaching them.

The rumor in Miami has long been that Brady would have picked the Dolphins over the Buccaneers if not for Brian Flores being the Dolphins’ coach. This could help explain why. https://t.co/Yollium7w4 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 1, 2022

So, Brady goes to Tampa and the Dolphins select QB Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick.

Flores was ultimately fired after three seasons where he went 24-25 and posted back-to-back winning seasons in Miami for the first time since 2003.