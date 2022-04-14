Tom Brady wants a favor from Elon Musk if he buys Twitter

Tom Brady is still haunted by his NFL combine photo 22 years later.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers quarterback tweeted at billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk to ask: “If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo?”

Brady’s request came after Musk offered to buy Twitter entirely for about $43 billion. Musk already owns a 9.1 percent stake in the social media platform.

Brady’s famous unflattering combine photo from 2000 is something he’s reminded of each year since he was an afterthought in the draft — as he wasn’t selected until the 199th overall pick in the sixth round by the Patriots.

Brady, 44, went on to win seven Super Bowl titles — six in New England and one in Tampa Bay — five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVP awards. His résumé also includes 15 Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All Pro nods.

Tom Brady wants Elon Musk to delete his NFL combine photo if Musk buys Twitter. Getty Images

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter. Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl quarterback-turned ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck replied to Brady’s tweet, writing, “I don’t know.. the Combine photo proves that the TB12 method works!”

Former longtime Rams quarterback Jim Everett tweeted, “Good point Matt!”

When a fan replied to Brady’s tweet with the quarterback’s combine photo, Brady asked Musk to “ban” the Twitter user.

It’s unclear if Twitter has entertained Musk’s offer.