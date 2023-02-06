Tom Brady waiting until 2024 to enter Fox Sports NFL booth

Tom Brady will take a gap year between the NFL and the broadcast booth.

Brady, who announced his retirement last week, appeared on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on FS1 Monday, and revealed that he will be waiting to enter the Fox Sports top NFL announce team until the fall of 2024.

“Decompression’s really important,” Brady said, when asked if he will take some time to unwind between now and his future endeavors.

“You’re on this really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it’s a daily fight. I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career. For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports, and the leadership there, allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in 2024, something that’s great for me.





Tom Brady does an interview with Colin Cowherd on Feb. 6, 2023. The Herd/Twitter





Tom Brady is taking a gap year between the NFL and the broadcast booth. Getty Images

“So, take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great about thinking about the opportunity, and making sure I don’t rush into anything.”

What this means is that Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, who will be calling Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles for Fox on Sunday, will be back as the top team next season.