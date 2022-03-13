Tom Brady Twitter reaction following return to NFL

Six weeks after he retired from playing football, Tom Brady announced Sunday he is returning for his 23rd NFL season. The rest of the football and Twitter world promptly went crazy.

Brady, 44, said that he will play for the Buccaneers, the team he suited up for the past two seasons. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl win in his first season before falling to the eventual champion Rams in the NFC Divisional Round this season.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady tweeted. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”

After Brady retired, Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with Brady on the Patriots, previously said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if his former teammate returned at some point and wondered how Brady would feel after six months of retirement.

Turns out, it took six weeks, not six months.

The Buccaneers themselves reveled in the moment.

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin, who was franchise tagged last week, was happy to have his signal-caller back.

Godwin’s fellow Bucs receiver Mike Evans was fired up by the news as well.

Brady’s teammates shared in their excitement.

WFAN icon Mike Francesa knows a thing or two about coming out of retirement and chimed in as Brady did the same.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who saw Brady complete his last-ever touchdown pass over his head, was happy that Brady can now terrorize other defensive backs again.

The Jets, on the other hand, did not particularly enjoy the return of their former divisional nemesis.