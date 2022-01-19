Tom Brady trolls Eagles with Meek Mill song after playoff win

Tom Brady poured a bit more salt in Philadelphia’s wound after the Eagles were blown out Sunday by the Buccaneers.

In a video shared Monday on Twitter, Brady celebrated Tampa Bay’s 31-15 wild-card win over the Eagles, adding a special soundbite in the form of rapper Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.”

“Dreams and Nightmares” was the Eagles’ postseason anthem five years ago, when Philadelphia defeated Brady and New England in Super Bowl 52. Following the team’s championship win, Meek Mill — who is also a Philadelphia native — performed the song during the team’s ring ceremony in June 2018, according to NBC Sports.

If that wasn’t enough, Brady took another jab at the Eagles on Tuesday, showing Philadelphia fans he’s grown from his Super Bowl-sized mistakes.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s playoff win against the Eagles. Getty Images

“Look at the smile when I caught it,” Brady captioned an Instagram video of himself catching a ball in Sunday’s playoff rout. “I love you Philly fans.”

In Super Bowl 52, Brady attempted to catch a pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola – and failed – in the second quarter of the game, when the Patriots were down by six. The Eagles eventually topped the Patriots, 41-33.

Over the weekend, however, Brady hauled in an errant pass from the Eagles while on the Buccaneers sideline.

Brady, who is chasing his eighth Super Bowl ring and second with the Buccaneers, threw for 271 yards in Sunday’s win, along with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Buccaneers will host the Rams on Sunday in Tampa.