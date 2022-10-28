Tom Brady trolled with Gisele Bündchen divorce tweets after loss

After suffering three straight losses for the first time in his career – and after news dropped Friday that he is filing for divorce – Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to face questions about his struggles, both on and off the field.

NFL Twitter showed no mercy for Brady after a 27-22 loss to the Ravens on “Thursday Night Football” amid reports that his marriage with Gisele Bündchen is falling apart, with both sides reportedly reaching a divorce settlement Friday.

“Nobody is a bigger Tom Brady fan than me, but bruh… it’s time to hang it up,” one person tweeted. “Gisele and the kids miss you. Just go on home man.”

Another person wrote, “I can’t believe Tom Brady is choosing sh–y football over Gisele.”

Other tweets featured memes spoofing Brady’s retirement, including one that showed two people laughing with the caption: “Gisele Bündchen and [Patriots coach] Bill Belichick watching Tom Brady have the worst season of his career.”

The Buccaneers have dropped five of their last six games after a 2-0 start. It marks the first time in Brady’s career that he’s two games under 500.

Tampa Bay is averaging 18 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NFL and the worst ever by a Brady-led team. The Bucs defense is also dealing with a number of injuries.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Getty Images

As Brady and the Bucs continue to struggle, the seven-time Super Bowl champion also has his marriage to Bündchen coming to an end.

Last month, Page Six was first to report that Brady and Bündchen are at odds over the quarterback’s decision to un-retire from the NFL. TMZ reported on Friday that lawyers have reached a settlement with a mediator and the divorce papers are officially being filed.

They share two kids — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — and they co-parent Brady’s son Jack, 15, from Brady’s previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Per TMZ, the two sides reached a settlement and will file official divorce papers in Florida.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the 2019 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with their two kids, son Benjamin (right) and daughter Vivian (bottom left). The quarterback shares son Jack (top left) with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.



The supermodel has yet to attend any of Brady’s games this season after being a regular presence at games throughout his career. Bündchen did, however, tweet her support for Brady and the Bucs ahead of the season opener against the Cowboys.

Last month, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel expressed her “concerns” for Brady continuing to play football in a rare interview with Elle magazine.

Brady and Bündchen — who married in 2009 — have not yet addressed the divorce reports.

The Buccaneers host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Nov. 6.