Tom Brady tosses tablet in disgust in Buccaneers loss

It seems no one was safe from Tom Brady’s wrath on Sunday night. Not even an innocent tablet.

The Buccaneers quarterback, 44, tossed a Microsoft Surface late in the fourth quarter after throwing his lone interception of the night. Brady – who lost some of his top weapons, including receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette – appeared stone-faced as he sat on the bench in the 9-0 loss to the Saints.

“We didn’t execute great, obviously, and just tough tonight, so, didn’t do much of anything right,” Brady said postgame.

Brady threw for 214 yards, was sacked four times and lost a fumble. The Buccaneers are now 10-4 and a game behind the Packers in the crucial race for the top spot in the NFC.

Following the game, Twitter had plenty to say about Brady’s temper tantrum.

“Tom Brady is literally acting like a child .. throwing a tablet .. really,” one fan wrote, while another remarked, “That tablet toss was probably Tom Brady’s best throw of the night.”

With a struggling Panthers team up next for the Buccaneers, perhaps Brady won’t have to hurl a new tablet come Sunday.