Tom Brady to the 49ers? Scott Zolak speculates on Jimmy Garoppolo trade for recently retired QB

Could Jimmy Garoppolo succeed Tom Brady after all? It’s at least a possibility worth thinking about, according to Scott Zolak.

Brady’s sudden and somewhat surprising retirement may be short-lived, thanks to the fodder he provided the public on a recent “Let’s Go!” podcast: The quarterback said that, while he’s at peace with his decision to retire now, he’s not sure how he’ll feel in six months.

Zolak, the former NFL QB and current Boston radio host, is fanning the flames with a bit of speculation surrounding Brady’s future. On Tuesday, Zolak said that the 49ers should at least consider a Brady-for-Garoppolo swap, given Brady’s “focus” on playing for the 49ers.

“I think that’s what Brady’s focused on,” Solak said. “He’s been focused on it for two years, and they gotta deal Jimmy, and he knows that Lance isn’t ready, and he knows that team is built to win now.

“That’s attractive to him. Name another one that’s attractive to him, that’s plug-and-play. … You trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Tampa Bay for the rights to Tom Brady, and let him decide when he’s ready to go, you become an instant contender.”

The 49ers were a rumored landing spot for Brady during his 2020 free agency. While there has never been confirmation, speculation lingers that the 49ers passed on Brady because they believed in Garoppolo, leading to the now-infamous Tom Brady “mother f—er” saga.

Garoppolo, who was originally drafted as Brady’s heir apparent in New England, was traded to San Francisco in 2017 for a second-round pick. After two NFC championship game appearances and a Super Bowl showing, Garoppolo’s tenure in 49ers red and gold seems to be at its end. A move to Tampa seems to be a natural fit, considering the Buccaneers may be in the QB market this offseason.

The 49ers moved up to select Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, casting some doubt as to whether or not Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and the rest of the braintrust would make a move to bloat the QB room and bench Lance for another season.

But, this is the GOAT we’re talking about. And like Brady said, “never say never.”