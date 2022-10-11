Tom Brady talks ‘stress’ amid Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors

Tom Brady is just trying to do the best he can as he “deals with things” in his 40s.

During the latest installment of his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go!” with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the Buccaneers quarterback got candid about the stresses he has in his life amid divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and children and, you know, you worry about their mental health,” Brady said when co-host Jim Gray asked how the quarterback takes care of his own mental health. “You worry about your parents, obviously yourself. You know, I think I’ve had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports.

“I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you’re not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?”

Brady shared that he’s been working on his physical and mental therapy over the years to take care of his body and his mind.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“And I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, suck it up and deal with it. And I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have,” Brady said.

“And also, you know, I think there’s part of us that are held to a certain standard that we’re almost inhuman. You know, you hear this a lot from people that say, you know, ‘I’m only human.’ We are only human. We’re not inhuman. We’re not immune to a lot of the things that just life brings us. We’re not robots.

“You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses and to deal with them with a great support system and understanding and having some introspectiveness in your life where you can look at yourself and say, where do I need to commit my time and energy to?

“And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me? So those are all different things that you work at. I worked at them when I was 20. There was a lot of things that I was going through when I was 20. There was a lot of things I was going through in my 30s. There’s things I’m going through in my 40s.

“And it’s life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Brady has openly mentioned his parents and children on the current season of “Let’s Go” — which premiered last month — but has not acknowledged his wife.

The couple share son Benjamin, 12 and daughter Vivian, 9. They also co-parent Brady’s son Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady is currently navigating a rough patch in his marriage with Bündchen as a potential divorce looms. Last month, Page Six was first to report that the couple has been at odds over the quarterback’s decision to “un-retire” from the NFL.

Brady and Bündchen both have hired divorce lawyers as they continue to explore what an actual split would entail, concerning their lucrative assets. The two have been living separately while the quarterback is playing his 23rd season.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen kiss at Patriots training camp in 2018. Boston Globe via Getty Images

On Friday, Bündchen was seen without her wedding ring leaving a Miami building filled with legal offices.

The supermodel has yet to be seen publicly at any of Brady’s games this season, and the two have not been spotted together in months.

Although Brady had previously held out hope that Bündchen would come around, a source told Page Six that they believe the marriage is too far gone to repair.