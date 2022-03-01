Tom Brady still being cryptic about NFL future on golf course

Tom Brady has retired. Right?

…right?

The future Hall of Famer was at the Seminole Pro-Member golf tournament this week, not long after announcing his retirement from the NFL. But when he was asked Monday by SiriusXM if his radio gig — the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM show — was his only job, the 44-year-old remained cagey.

“To be determined,” Brady said. “A lot of things going on. Today, it’s golf.”

It could mean anything. Perhaps he’s in talks for a broadcasting gig. Maybe a significant position in football that doesn’t involve playing – reports surfaced recently that the Miami Dolphins eyed him for an ownership position.

He is also starring in a buddy comedy movie and is developing his own clothing line.

But this only adds to the odd intrigue surrounding the legitimacy of his retirement. Despite saying he was content with retirement on his “Let’s Go” show after the news dropped, he said that “nothing is promised” when it pertains to his future. NFL insider Mike Giardi also said that the vibe around the league was that Brady was “almost forced” into retirement, and that he wasn’t quite ready.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, publicly stated on several occasions that she wanted him to retire. But is he really ready to walk away?

Tom Brady with the Bucs in the playoffs Getty Images

At the combine, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” and discussed the void at quarterback left behind by Brady’s retirement. He, too, didn’t sound ready to completely count out a return.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” Licht said. “Let’s just say, we’ll leave the light on. We always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady.”

Then, rumors bubbled up that a possible rift with the Bucs’ coaching staff led Brady into retirement, with a report that he did not see “eye to eye” with the offensive game planning. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians denied the report, calling it “bulls–t,” but it’s just more smoke to sift through.

Could Tampa Bay release him, and could he end up playing for another team? Unlikely – but possible.

For now, Brady is retired – and golfing. But is he really? It’s something to watch as the NFL offseason unfolds.