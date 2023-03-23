Tom Brady shares curious post after emotional Gisele Bündchen interview

Tom Brady isn’t staying silent on social media following ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair.

A day after the 42-year-old supermodel shut down rumors that she gave Brady, 45, an ultimatum to retire, the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared a cryptic quote Thursday on his Instagram Story about “enduring the betrayal of false friends.”

“What is success?” the quote by famed author Ralph Waldo Emerson began. “To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends;

“To appreciate the beauty; To find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition;





Tom Brady posts a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson on March 22, 2023. Instagram

“To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!”

Brady added three red heart emojis over the post.

The NFL legend has yet to directly address Bündchen’s cover story for the April 2023 issue of Vanity Fair.





Gisele Bündchen on the cover of Vanity Fair’s April 2023 issue. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair





Gisele Bündchen for Vanity Fair’s April 2023 issue. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

Bündchen, who was interviewed from Costa Rica, recalled the couple drifting apart prior to Brady’s decision to come out of retirement last March.

The former Victoria’s Secret model said the allegations that she gave Brady an ultimatum — retire or break up — “very hurtful,” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Brady announced that he was retiring “for good” on Feb. 1.





Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” the supermodel said.

“When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.

“That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? — It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”





Gisele Bündchen at Rio de Janeiro Carnival in Brazil in February 2023.

SplashNews.com





Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Bündchen also vowed to continue to support Brady after their October divorce.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she said.

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me.

“I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”





Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with their kids after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in February 2021.

Instagram/@tombrady

Brady and Bündchen have two children together: daughter Vivian, 10, and 13-year-old son Benjamin.

The retired quarterback also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.