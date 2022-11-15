Tom Brady seeks right ’emotional level’ after Gisele Bündchen split

Tom Brady says he and the Buccaneers are “in a better place” than they were “five quarters ago,” thanks in part to back-to-back wins against the Rams and Seahawks, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion believes it all comes down to one’s emotional well-being.

“I think the most important thing when you look forward is how do you play your best football?” Brady said Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!”

“And if you play your best football you’ve gotta believe that you’re capable of winning every single week. It’s just the challenge is, how do you do that? And I always come back to preparation, to your process. Are you doing the right things to be able to prepare ourselves to play and ultimately get to game day and then be at an emotional level where you can play very well and you can play very free and you can play with a lot of excitement like we did [Sunday].”

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to throw against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. AP

The Buccaneers’ November 2022 win over the Seahawks comes weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen (here in 2019) finalized their divorce.

FilmMagic

Brady, who threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday’s 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Munich, Germany, has endured a challenging year both on and off the field.

Last month, when the Buccaneers were in the midst of a three-game losing skid, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, divorced after 13 years of marriage.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen originally tied the knot in 2009. Instagram/Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children together, son Benjamin (far right) and daughter Vivian (bottom left). The quarterback is also a dad to son Jack (top right). Instagram/Gisele Bundchen

Brady and Bündchen, 42, have two children together, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. The quarterback also co-parents son Jack, 15, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady, whose decision to unretire from the NFL was heavily speculated to be the root of his issues with Bündchen, said Friday that he has “zero” regrets about returning to football.

Gisele Bündchen (here in 2019) recently enjoyed a dinner date with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

“I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back,” Brady said, per ESPN.

While Brady and the now 5-5 Buccaneers are looking ahead to a Week 12 matchup against the Browns, Bündchen appears to be enjoying family time in Costa Rica, recently taking in a dinner date with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.