Tom Brady savors moment with daughter Vivian as NFL decision looms

It was a “Happy Sunday” for Tom Brady, who enjoyed some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Buccaneers quarterback, 45, posted a sweet snap of Vivian — whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — as she stood on an outdoor swing. He also shared a scenic shot of the landscape, which he captioned: “Happy Sunday.”

Brady’s post comes days after the seven-time Super Bowl champ took part in a family pizza night with pal David Beckham in Miami. In one photo from the outing, Brady and Vivian can be seen posing beside Beckham, 47, and the soccer legend’s 11-year-old daughter, Harper.





“Family night 🤍🤍 @tombrady,” wrote Beckham, who shares Harper and sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, with wife Victoria Beckham.

Brady is just coming off of his 23rd NFL season, in which his Buccaneers were ousted by the Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Shortly after the game, Brady was asked about his future.

“It’ll just be one day at a time,” Brady said earlier this month.

It remains to be seen if Brady will play next season, and if so, for whom. An impending free agent, Brady spent the past three years with the Buccaneers and is said to be drawing interest from three NFL teams: the Titans, 49ers, and Raiders.





Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian with his ex, Gisele Bündchen, along with son Benjamin (left). The quarterback is also a dad to son Jack (center).

Should Brady choose to walk away from the game — again — he’ll join Fox Sports as their lead NFL analyst after inking a monster 10-year, $375 million deal last spring.

It’s been a difficult year for Brady both on and off the field, as he and Bündchen, 42, finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.

In addition to Vivian, Brady co-parents son Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen. The quarterback is also a dad to 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.