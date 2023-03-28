Tom Brady reveals intimate look at beach party with friends, family

Just like old times.

Tom Brady reunited with his former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola for a game of pickup football on the beach over the weekend.

The retired quarterback took to Instagram on Tuesday with a series of photos from the group outing — which also included Brady’s kids and his former Buccaneers teammate, free agent quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Brady’s good friend, billionaire developer Jeffrey Soffer, was also pictured on the beach — where the seven-time Super Bowl winner was pictured throwing a pass while wearing his Brady Brand swim shorts.

“Beach day with the crew 🤟🏻☀️🏈,” Brady wrote in his caption with sun and football emojis.

Gronkowski and his longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek, were in Baker’s Bay over the weekend, according to their Instagram Stories.

Page Six reported Monday that Soffer threw an intimate party in the Bahamas — with a source shutting down rumors that it was a retirement bash for Brady, who hung up his cleats for good on Feb. 1.





Tom Brady on the beach with his former Patriots teammates in March 2023. Instagram/Tom Brady





Rob Gronkowski at Tom Brady’s beach party. Instagram/Tom Brady

“It was like one of Soffer’s normal get-togethers that they do all the time,” the source told the outlet.

“… It was kids and some of the guys playing football on the beach… nothing out of the ordinary.”

Brady’s post included photos of him and his daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

His 15-year-old son, Jack — with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan — was not pictured in the beach photos.

Soffer, who’s been friends with Brady for years, made headlines last week when Bündchen vehemently denied a recent report linking her to the billionaire businessman earlier this month.

“I have zero relationship with him in any way,” the 42-year-old Bündchen told Vanity Fair in a cover interview. “He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend.”

Bündchen also denied past reports that she gave Brady an ultimatum: break up or retire.

In October, the ex-couple revealed on social media that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.





Scenes from Tom Brady’s beach day. Instagram/Tom Brady

Page Six exclusively reported Monday that Brady “is dating around.”

“He’s shopping,” the source said. “He is out and about.”

Brady, who turns 46 in August, said he plans to join Fox Sports as their lead NFL game analyst in 2024, after signing a monster $375 million contract in May.