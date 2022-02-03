Tom Brady returns Bill Belichick’s retirement praise

The speculated lingering acrimony from Tom Brady’s snubbing of the Patriots in his retirement post on Instagram has subsided as the week has gone on.

Since then, Brady shared a video stocked with his memories from New England, and Bill Belichick, his coach for six Super Bowl championships over 20 seasons, lauded him as the greatest football player ever.

Brady responded with a historical compliment of his own.

“Thank you Coach Belichick,” Brady wrote in his Instagram story. “I appreciate being coached by you the Greatest Coach in NFL History.”

The now ex-QB added three heart emojis for good measure.

Brady’s announcement of his retirement thanked many in and around the Buccaneers organization, though it was not until hours later he got around to acknowledging Patriots fans. The move left New England and owner Robert Kraft feeling jilted.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick called each other the greatest ever. Getty Images

Belichick, however, praised his former quarterback on Wednesday morning.

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner,” Belichick said in a statement. “Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”