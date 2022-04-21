Tom Brady responds to Gisele Bündchen joke over viral TikTok

Tom Brady is used to his social media posts taking over the internet – and it appears his recent TikTok is no exception.

In the clip, the Buccaneers quarterback, 44, is seen jamming out to Jack Harlow’s “First Class” before being “caught” by someone off-camera. As the video made the rounds online, Barstool Sports quipped that Brady should try to keep the TikTok off a certain someone’s radar.

“Brady better hope Gisele [Bündchen] doesn’t see this,” Barstool tweeted Wednesday, to which the seven-time Super Bowl champ replied, “If you saw this no you didn’t.”

Tom Brady poses in his latest TikTok video TikTok/Tom Brady

Although it’s unclear if Brady’s wife of 13 years did see his latest creation, some of the folks who have tuned in appreciate the quarterback’s comedic side — even if it pains them to admit it.

“Dammit for Brady making me actually like him besides the grudging respect,” one user tweeted, while another wrote, “Tom is way funnier than people give him credit for.”

When Brady isn’t busting a move for his online followers, the quarterback is gearing up for his 23rd NFL season, which will be his third in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady with wife Gisele Bündchen in 2019 WireImage

Last month, Brady stunned the NFL community when he announced his return after a 40-day retirement. He had previously called it a career in February following a divisional-round playoff ouster by the now-Super Bowl champion Rams.

Bündchen, 41, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Brady, later reacted to his NFL return on social media, posting: “Here we go again!”

Maybe, just maybe, Bündchen will crash Brady’s TikTok next time.