Tom Brady reflects on delayed honeymoon with Gisele Bündchen

The Deflategate chapter in the book of Tom Brady is probably one the quarterback would like to forget — with the exception of his delayed honeymoon, of course.

While reflecting on the 2016 NFL season during Tuesday’s episode of “Man in the Arena,” Brady opened up about what he did during his four-game suspension in September of that year. Instead of sulking at home, the quarterback ventured to Italy with wife Gisele Bündchen, seven years after the couple tied the knot.

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen in May 2019. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

“The third game, my wife and I went to Italy ’cause we never took a honeymoon when we got married but we figured, you know, we have this moment,” Brady said.

“We went to the Amalfi Coast, had probably one of the best moments of our marriage. Romantic experience, obviously, just us, the two of us, but she was also my workout partner,” the quarterback, 44, continued of his supermodel wife, 41.

Brady noted how Bündchen would hold the rubber band as he sprinted and that they found a mini soccer field to practice at. Bündchen also kept him loose by tossing the football around with Brady at home.

“Don’t worry guys, I will keep him ready,” Bündchen quipped on Instagram in September 2016.

Amid a challenging year, which also included mom Galynn Brady’s cancer diagnosis, the quarterback’s sisters were grateful their younger brother had such a supportive partner to lean on.

Quarterback Tom Brady returns to the Patriots after a four-game suspension in October 2016. Getty Images

“Gisele is so wonderful for him,” Maureen Brady, the eldest of the Brady siblings, said on Tuesday’s “Man in the Arena.”

“She is always looking at, you know, the positive side of everything, and she always says, ‘Why is this happening for me, not why is this happening to me?’”

In August 2016, Brady jetted to Costa Rica to visit Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. The quarterback said the trip was “really good” for the couple’s relationship.

“A very small gesture like that allowed me to recognize the things I need to do in our relationship to make sure that she feels supported, too,” Brady said.

Gisele Bündchen celebrates husband Tom Brady’s Super Bowl win in February 2017. Getty Images

Bündchen has remained Brady’s biggest supporter and has been present for his major NFL milestones, including the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in 2017.

This February, Bündchen celebrated Brady’s latest Super Bowl win — his first with the Buccaneers — on the field with their kids, including the quarterback’s 14-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season) You have earned all your success! Te amo,” she wrote at the time.