Tom Brady reacts to wife Gisele Bündchen’s retirement post

Tom Brady responded to wife Gisele Bündchen’s heartfelt message Tuesday, when she congratulated her husband of nearly 13 years on his NFL retirement.

In a lengthy Instagram message shared Tuesday afternoon, Bündchen called the 44-year-old quarterback the “most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person” she has ever met. Brady, who formally announced his retirement earlier in the day, later commented on his wife’s touching words.

Tom Brady responded Tuesday to wife Gisele Bündchen’s message on his NFL retirement WireImage

“I couldn’t do it without your love and support! You make everyday of my life brighter and more fun and you challenge me to be my best in every aspect of my life. You are my biggest supporter and I love you more than anything in this world,” Brady gushed.

Married since 2009, Brady and Bündchen, 41, share two children together, daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12. The seven-time Super Bowl champ is also a dad to 14-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady expressed his gratitude for Bündchen in his official announcement Tuesday.

“Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career,” Brady penned. “Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Brady shared a kiss with Bündchen while holding their daughter Vivian after winning the Super Bowl in 2019 Getty Images

Brady, who played 20 seasons in New England before heading to Tampa Bay in March 2020, had spoken about spending time with his family before officially calling it a career this week.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago. It’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always about what I want. It’s about what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next,” he said last week on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!”

Brady’s final NFL season came to a close in January, when the Rams defeated his Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.