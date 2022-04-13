Tom Brady pulls hilarious prank on Bucs teammate Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs’ contact list got quite the addition this week.

During a recent media session, the Buccaneers tackle, 23, revealed that he didn’t have teammate Tom Brady’s phone number, which prompted laughter from those in attendance.

“I don’t think I’m there yet,” he quipped at the podium.

Brady, who recently came out of a 40-day retirement to rejoin the Buccaneers, apparently heard the comments and decided to have some phone fun with Wirfs.

“Tristan, we’ve been trying to reach you regarding your cars extended warranty,” Brady texted, channeling his inner telemarketer.

“Just kidding your car is fine… it’s your favorite Qb.”

Tom Brady pranks Buccaneers teammate Tristan Wirfs, who recently shared that he didn’t have the quarterback’s phone number Twitter

Wirfs, the Buccaneers’ first-round pick in 2020, replied to Brady, 44, shortly after with something of an apology.

“Sorry you’re [sic] mentions we’re [sic] probably blowing up today,” he replied alongside a laughing crying face emoji.

Perhaps Brady will include Wirfs in a group text with fellow Buccaneers stars as they prepare for the 2022 season, which will be under new head coach Todd Bowles.

Tristan Wirfs (#78) and Tom Brady during Super Bowl 2021 between the Buccaneers and Chiefs Getty Images

Bowles, the former head coach of the Jets, replaced Bruce Arians last month after the latter moved to a front-office role within the Buccaneers organization.