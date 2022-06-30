Tom Brady praises Anthony Edwards’ quarterback skills

Anthony Edwards showcased his impressive football skills while working out at a Georgia Tech practice field on Tuesday. The now-viral video caught the attention of NFL fans and players alike, with one of the greatest of all time taking notice.

Edwards first displays his powerful arm talent in one-on-one drills, hurling the ball what looks to be around 40 yards and dropping it right into his wide receiver’s bread basket. The route runner was ultimately unable to reel in the grab, to the dismay of the disappointed Minnesota Timberwolves star. Edwards and his wide receiver were able to connect on a later throw, however, with the 20-year-old launching a back-shoulder pass another 50 yards.

Following the throwing clinic, Edwards ran several routes of his own, hauling in a deep ball that he had to slow down to catch. The shooting guard was seemingly pleased with his overall performance, jokingly asking the camera “What y’all think? I got a profession in this s–t or what? Pay me.”

Tom Brady, for one, believes the Timberwolves star should get paid.

“Ant, I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro @NFL,” Brady tweeted. Edwards was seemingly open to the quarterback’s proposition, replying “Gronk gone, so what’s up?”

While it’s highly unlikely that Edwards will walk away from the NBA and his $44.3 million rookie contract, the Georgia product proved once again that he’s a man of many talents. If football or basketball fails, he can always fall back on his acting career, which Edwards debuted in the recently released Netflix film “Hustle.”