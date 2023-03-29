Tom Brady plays beach football with Gronk in new video

Tom Brady hasn’t missed a beat.

The newly retired NFL quarterback, 45, enjoyed a game of pickup football at the beach while in the Bahamas over the weekend, when he was joined by former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola, among others.

In a new video shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Camille Kostek — Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend — Brady and company easily slipped back into the saddle of catching the ball and running routes.

The scene, which looked straight out of the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” wasn’t the only glimpse of the epic getaway that Kostek, 31, gave on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, the TV host and actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that featured her and Gronkowski, 33, soaking up the sun in Baker’s Bay.

Brady and his loved ones enjoyed a soiree hosted by the quarterback’s billionaire pal, Jeff Sofer, with a source telling Page Six on Monday that the bash “wasn’t a retirement party.”





Tom Brady enjoys a game of pickup football while in the Bahamas with friends. Camille Kostek/Instagram





Brady lines up against his pal and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Camille Kostek/Instagram

“It was kids and some of the guys playing football on the beach… nothing out of the ordinary,” the insider said.

Brady announced his NFL retirement in February after 23 seasons in the league.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers star told fans in an emotional Instagram video that it’s “for good” this time after he famously U-turned on his retirement decision last year.





Camille Kostek shared a series of photos of the epic vacation to the Bahamas on Instagram. Camille Kostek/Instagram





The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star also posted a playful photo of Gronkowski. Camille Kostek/Instagram

In what was Brady’s final year in the league, the Buccaneers finished 8-9 and made it to the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Despite reaching the postseason, however, the year proved to be a difficult one for Brady as he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, confirmed their divorce in October.

They had been married for 13 years and share two children together: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.





Brady announces his NFL retirement in February. Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady also co-parents son Jack, 15, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Page Six reported earlier this week how Brady “is dating around” following the divorce.

“He’s shopping,” the source said. “He is out and about.”